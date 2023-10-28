“Pretty quiet” at trade deadline

The trade deadline arrives at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. So what will happen between now and then?

As of Saturday night, one high-level source with one of the NFL’s 32 teams says it’s “pretty quiet.”

That could change after Sunday’s games, obviously. Injuries can change everything.

Think back to 2011. Carson Palmer had quit on the Bengals. The Bengals were content to let him sit at home on his couch. Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell suffered a collarbone injury on the Sunday before the deadline. By Tuesday, Palmer was a Raider.

So we’ll see what happens between now and Tuesday. And whether a name we’re paying attention to gets moved — or whether (as it often happens) someone we’re not thinking about gets traded.