Prime Video says Commanders-Packers was its most-watched regular-season game ever

As Americans increasingly shift from watching TV on broadcast and cable channels to streaming, NFL games continue to draw the biggest audiences on television.

Prime Video announced today that its first Thursday Night Football game of the 2025 season was its most-watched regular-season game ever.

Thursday’s Commanders-Packers game drew an audience of 17.76 million viewers, making it the most-watched game since Prime got the rights to Thursday Night Football. (Prime also shows one playoff game a year, and playoff games generate bigger audiences.)

Prime also announced that its Thursday night pregame and postgame shows both had record-high viewership, with 2.13 million for pregame and 2.79 million for postgame.