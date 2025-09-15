 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Other PFT Content

Prime Video says Commanders-Packers was its most-watched regular-season game ever

  
Published September 15, 2025 03:37 PM

As Americans increasingly shift from watching TV on broadcast and cable channels to streaming, NFL games continue to draw the biggest audiences on television.

Prime Video announced today that its first Thursday Night Football game of the 2025 season was its most-watched regular-season game ever.

Thursday’s Commanders-Packers game drew an audience of 17.76 million viewers, making it the most-watched game since Prime got the rights to Thursday Night Football. (Prime also shows one playoff game a year, and playoff games generate bigger audiences.)

Prime also announced that its Thursday night pregame and postgame shows both had record-high viewership, with 2.13 million for pregame and 2.79 million for postgame.