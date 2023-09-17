Puka Nacua active, Cam Akers officially inactive for Rams-49ers

The Rams will officially have rookie receiver Puka Nacua available for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Running back Cam Akers is officially out.

With the gameday rosters released for Sunday’s matchup between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Nacua is active after dealing with an oblique injury this week. Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that he was expecting Nacua to play.

Akers, however, is apparently once again on the outs with the Rams. He rushed for just 29 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Seahawks.

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported earlier on Sunday that the Rams are trying to trade the running back. Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and Royce Freeman are active for Los Angeles at running back.

Aside from Akers, the Rams have running back Zach Evans, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson inactive.

The 49ers have no surprises on their list with quarterback Brandon Allen, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham, and running back Tyrion Davis-Price inactive. Allen has been designated as the emergency third quarterback.