Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams among Rams sitting out Sunday

The Rams announced Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback against the Seahawks on Sunday earlier this week and head coach Sean McVay shared some more changes to the lineup on Friday.

Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will be joining quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ sideline. McVay also confirmed that running back Kyren Williams will not play, which is something he hinted at earlier this week by saying rookie Blake Corum is in line for an expanded workload.

The Rams will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win. A loss and a Bucs win over the Saints will make the Bucs the third seed in the NFC.

McVay also said that left tackle Alaric Jackson, right guard Kevin Dotson and right tackle Rob Havenstein will sit out. Other starters will see limited time as the Rams look to keep their key players healthy for the postseason.