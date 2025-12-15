Puka Nacua questionable to return with cramps

The Rams have scored again to put their lead over the Lions at 41-27 and they also got some good news after one of their top receivers went down in a heap.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports Puka Nacua was experiencing cramps after making a downfield catch in the fourth quarter. Nacua went down in a heap and was able to get to the sideline.

The Rams already lost receiver Davante Adams in the fourth quarter, as he’s questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles finished that possession with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Colby Parkinson — the second time the two players had hooked up for a score.

Detroit cornerback Amik Robertson is also questionable to return with a hand injury.

UPDATE 7:26 p.m. ET: Nacua returned to the game on Los Angeles’ next drive.