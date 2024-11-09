Puka Nacua won’t be less aggressive after ejection for throwing a punch

Rams receiver Puka Nacua threw a punch during Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, and he received an ejection for his reaction.

Will being sent to the showers prematurely make him less aggressive in the future.

“I don’t think so,” Nacua told reporters on Friday. “I think being able to be, especially around guys on our team, the young guys around [Byron Young], [Jared] Verse, Elias [Neal] and Omar Speights, everybody’s always ready to pack a punch. It’s nice to get back in there and be like everybody’s willing to hit. Just being a little bit extra aware of some of the thoughts after the play where people are like, ‘I’m going to take my opportunity.’”

For Nacua, the opportunity resulted in an action that resulted in leaving the game — and presumably a healthy fine. (The official numbers will be announced on Saturday.)

“It was just a natural reaction,” Nacua said. “I think that the phrase that kind of sticks out to me is reacting over responding. That was one thing that Coach [Sean] McVay always talks about is there are going to be ups and downs, but it’s how you respond to those moments that makes it and it will define you. Being able to learn from something like that, but then also being like I come from a tough background and I’m never going to feel like somebody’s trying to enforce their will. Outside the whistle, I’m going to make sure I stand on my ground.”

That’s the balance. Finding a way to respond that doesn’t result in the type of overreaction that robs the team of his services. Nacua is too good to not be playing. Beyond the 15 yards of field position, losing him increases the chances of the Rams losing the game.

And here’s the new reality for Nacua. While his willingness to, as he said, “pack a punch” will win him a certain amount of respect, it also will make him a target for chirping and other agitation, in the hopes that he’ll throw another punch. And draw another ejection.

The next test comes on Monday night, against the Dolphins.