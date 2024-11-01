Puka Nacua won’t practice Friday, questionable for Week 9

Though Rams receiver Puka Nacua exited Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, he still has a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his press conference that Nacua won’t practice on Friday and will be listed as questionable for Week 9.

“Fortunately there’s nothing structurally [wrong],” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “He’ll be listed as questionable, but I wouldn’t bet against this guy. My expectation is he’s going to do everything in his power to be ready to roll, and that’s the mindset that we have.”

McVay added that the hope is that it was more of a scare than anything else.

Nacua returned off of injured reserve to play in last Thursday’s game against the Vikings, catching seven passes for 106 yards in the 30-20 victory.

McVay also noted that punter Ethan Evans (illness) is out for Sunday. Los Angeles has Ryan Sanborn and Ty Zentner on its practice squad at the position and will elevate one or the other to punt and serve as the holder.