Puka Nacua’s big catch leads to Rams TD, L.A. leads Detroit 34-24

Puka Nacua is having another dominant performance.

After the Rams took a three-point lead over the Lions, Nacua had another big catch to put the Rams in position to up their advantage to 10 points with a Blake Corum 11-yard touchdown.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles is ahead 34-24.

The Rams went up with a 26-yard touchdown by Colby Parkinson and got a three-and-out on Detroit’s ensuing possession. Kobie Turner sacked Jared Goff for a 12-yard loss on second-and-10. Detroit’s third-down play was a screen pass that wasn’t going to go the distance and fell incomplete.

Starting from the 50-yard line, L.A. came out hot, with Matthew Stafford finding Nacua over the middle for a 39-yard completion to put the offense at the 11. Corum took it in from there for the score.

Nacua now has eight receptions for 169 yards so far on Sunday, a week after finishing with 167 yards on seven catches.