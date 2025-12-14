 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua’s big catch leads to Rams TD, L.A. leads Detroit 34-24

  
Published December 14, 2025 06:49 PM

Puka Nacua is having another dominant performance.

After the Rams took a three-point lead over the Lions, Nacua had another big catch to put the Rams in position to up their advantage to 10 points with a Blake Corum 11-yard touchdown.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles is ahead 34-24.

The Rams went up with a 26-yard touchdown by Colby Parkinson and got a three-and-out on Detroit’s ensuing possession. Kobie Turner sacked Jared Goff for a 12-yard loss on second-and-10. Detroit’s third-down play was a screen pass that wasn’t going to go the distance and fell incomplete.

Starting from the 50-yard line, L.A. came out hot, with Matthew Stafford finding Nacua over the middle for a 39-yard completion to put the offense at the 11. Corum took it in from there for the score.

Nacua now has eight receptions for 169 yards so far on Sunday, a week after finishing with 167 yards on seven catches.