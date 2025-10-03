Puka Nacua’s touchdown draws Rams within 20-14

Puka Nacua entered Thursday Night Football with 42 receptions for 503 yards, but the Rams wide receiver had only one touchdown.

He scored his second with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter, drawing the Rams within 20-14 with a 1-yard reception.

Nacua, who had only three catches for 24 yards in the first half, has seven catches for 56 yards tonight. He needs one more catch to become the first player in league history to catch 50 or more passes through the first five games of a season.

The Rams went 69 yards in seven plays to score their second touchdown.

Matthew Stafford now is 15-of-23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers have ruled out defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Kalia Davis (hand). Linebacker Dee Winters (shoulder) is questionable to return.