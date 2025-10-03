 Skip navigation
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Puka Nacua's touchdown draws Rams within 20-14

  
Published October 2, 2025 10:19 PM

Puka Nacua entered Thursday Night Football with 42 receptions for 503 yards, but the Rams wide receiver had only one touchdown.

He scored his second with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter, drawing the Rams within 20-14 with a 1-yard reception.

Nacua, who had only three catches for 24 yards in the first half, has seven catches for 56 yards tonight. He needs one more catch to become the first player in league history to catch 50 or more passes through the first five games of a season.

The Rams went 69 yards in seven plays to score their second touchdown.

Matthew Stafford now is 15-of-23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers have ruled out defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Kalia Davis (hand). Linebacker Dee Winters (shoulder) is questionable to return.