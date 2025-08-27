 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

QB Adrian Martinez to join 49ers’ practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:52 PM

The 49ers waived quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai on Tuesday when they reduced their roster to 53 players.

Both went unclaimed after being waived with an injury designation and subsequently landed on the 49ers’ injured reserve list.

That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy and Mac Jones as their only healthy quarterbacks. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is on the reserve/non-football injury list after undergoing ACL surgery in January.

General Manager John Lynch told reporters Wednesday that the 49ers will sign Adrian Martinez to the practice squad. The Jets cut the quarterback this week.

He’s en route,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Martinez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Lions. He had a stint in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.