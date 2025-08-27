QB Adrian Martinez to join 49ers’ practice squad

The 49ers waived quarterbacks Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai on Tuesday when they reduced their roster to 53 players.

Both went unclaimed after being waived with an injury designation and subsequently landed on the 49ers’ injured reserve list.

That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy and Mac Jones as their only healthy quarterbacks. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is on the reserve/non-football injury list after undergoing ACL surgery in January.

General Manager John Lynch told reporters Wednesday that the 49ers will sign Adrian Martinez to the practice squad. The Jets cut the quarterback this week.

“He’s en route,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Martinez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Lions. He had a stint in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.