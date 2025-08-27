 Skip navigation
QB Clayton Tune signs with Packers’ practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 03:20 PM

The Packers kept Malik Willis as the only backup to Jordan Love, releasing quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they signed quarterback Clayton Tune to the practice squad, Bill Huber of SI.com.

The Cardinals released Tune, a player they picked in the fifth round in 2023.

Tune played in 13 games in two seasons, with his only start coming as a rookie. He is 14-of-23 for 70 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in his career.

In the preseason, Tune went 30-of-49 for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added nine carries for 53 yards.

The Cardinals went with Jacoby Brissett as Kyler Murray’s backup for this season.

The Packers did not announce Tune, but they did make official the practice squad signings of RB Israel Abanikanda, DL Deslin Alexandre, DB Johnathan Baldwin, T Brant Banks, DL James Ester, WR Mecole Hardman, LB Jamon Johnson, K Mark McNamee (NFL International Player Pathway program), DL Arron Mosby, WR Isaiah Neyor, WR Will Sheppard, DB Jaylin Simpson and LB Kristian Welch.