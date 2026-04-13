QB Cole Payton has a pre-draft visit with the Colts

The one certainty in the 2026 NFL Draft is that Fernando Mendoza will be selected first overall by the Raiders and most people think Ty Simpson will be the second quarterback off the board, but a lot is up in the air at the position from there.

Colt Payton is one of the quarterbacks vying for a shot in the league and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he is visiting the Colts on Monday.

Payton was only a one-year starter at North Dakota State, but saw action as a runner throughout his time in college and ran for 13 scores during the 2023 season. He was 161-of-224 for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2025 and also ran for 777 and 13 more touchdowns.

Daniel Jones is back as the starter for the Colts with Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson also on the roster. The Colts have been trying to trade Richardson and doing so would open a spot for a third quarterback in Indianapolis.