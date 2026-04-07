QB Diego Pavia to visit Panthers Tuesday

The Panthers are set to meet with a potential addition to their quarterback room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will visit with the team on Tuesday.

Pavia played at New Mexico Military Institute and New Mexico before spending the last two seasons with the Commodores. He was voted to the All-SEC first-team after a 2025 season that saw him throw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes.

Pavia’s college production was impressive, but measuring in at under 5-foot-10 at the Scouting Combine will likely work against him with some teams looking for quarterback help. The Panthers have a shorter quarterback in Bryce Young, however, and that could make them more open to drafting Pavia as a developmental prospect behind their starter.