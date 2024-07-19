QB Jake Fromm worked out with Packers on Friday

The Packers are taking a look at another quarterback.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jake Fromm worked out for Green Bay on Friday.

Fromm, 25, was a Bills fifth-round pick back in 2020. He’s also spent time with the Giants and Commanders.

Fromm appeared in three games with two starts for New York in 2021 and has not played a regular-season game since. He completed 27-of-60 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Packers currently have Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on their roster behind starting QB Jordan Love.