nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Quentin Johnston doubtful, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark questionable for Monday night

  
Published October 19, 2024 07:35 PM

The Chargers have a lot of wide receivers on their final injury report before Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Quentin Johnston is listed as doubtful to play after missing practice all week with an ankle injury. That means he’s likely out for this week and four other wideouts are listed as questionable.

Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder, groin), Derius Davis (hamstring), and DJ Chark (groin) make up that group. Chark will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play.

Two cornerbacks — Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) — are also in the questionable category.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out.