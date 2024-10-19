Quentin Johnston doubtful, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark questionable for Monday night

The Chargers have a lot of wide receivers on their final injury report before Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Quentin Johnston is listed as doubtful to play after missing practice all week with an ankle injury. That means he’s likely out for this week and four other wideouts are listed as questionable.

Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder, groin), Derius Davis (hamstring), and DJ Chark (groin) make up that group. Chark will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play.

Two cornerbacks — Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) — are also in the questionable category.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out.