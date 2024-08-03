 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quenton Nelson calls Braden Smith the Colts’ “best offensive lineman when healthy”

  
Published August 3, 2024 05:58 AM

Colts right tackle Braden Smith missed seven games last year and had offseason knee surgery, but he’s back in action at training camp, and Colts left guard Quenton Nelson says that means the Colts have their best offensive lineman back.

“Braden’s a warrior,” Nelson said, via Colts.com. “When he was out there, he was our best offensive lineman. He’s done a great job and he works his tail off to be at his best for the team and for the guys.”

Smith says he’s getting better and healthier every day of training camp.

“When you’re standing on the sidelines it’s not so fun,” Smith said. “You just want to be part of that group and that camaraderie, just helping your team do all that they can. It’s just a blessing to be able to be back out there.”

In a year when the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson is the Colts’ highest priority, protecting him is of vital importance. The Colts need a healthy offensive line to do that.