Quenton Nelson calls Braden Smith the Colts’ “best offensive lineman when healthy”

Colts right tackle Braden Smith missed seven games last year and had offseason knee surgery, but he’s back in action at training camp, and Colts left guard Quenton Nelson says that means the Colts have their best offensive lineman back.

“Braden’s a warrior,” Nelson said, via Colts.com. “When he was out there, he was our best offensive lineman. He’s done a great job and he works his tail off to be at his best for the team and for the guys.”

Smith says he’s getting better and healthier every day of training camp.

“When you’re standing on the sidelines it’s not so fun,” Smith said. “You just want to be part of that group and that camaraderie, just helping your team do all that they can. It’s just a blessing to be able to be back out there.”

In a year when the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson is the Colts’ highest priority, protecting him is of vital importance. The Colts need a healthy offensive line to do that.