Quinn Ewers is the Dolphins backup QB on Sunday

The Dolphins made a change to their quarterback depth chart for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Quinn Ewers will serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this season. Zach Wilson was the No. 2 quarterback for the first six weeks of the season, but he is inactive as the emergency third quarterback this week.

Ewers was a seventh-round pick earlier this year. He started 36 games at Texas over the last three years and was seen as a prospect to go much earlier in the draft before a rocky final season for the Longhorns.

It remains to be seen if Ewers will see his first regular season action on Sunday, but Tagovailoa’s history of concussions and other injuries makes it more than a remote possibility.