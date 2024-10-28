Quinnen Williams, Aaron Rodgers would have been limited in Monday’s practice

The Jets have a quick turnaround to their Halloween night game against the Texans, so they issued an estimated injury report after holding a walkthrough on Monday.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would have been a limited participant due to the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Williams played through the injury, but was moving gingerly in the later portions of play.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee, hamstring) has been limited in recent practices and remained in that group on Monday. Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (thumb), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck), and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) were also listed as limited.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) was ruled out on Sunday and would not have practiced Monday. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) did not play Sunday and would have remained out on Monday.