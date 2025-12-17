Quinnen Williams, CeeDee Lamb did not practice; Trevon Diggs was limited

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with a concussion. He played 31 of 54 snaps before his head injury.

He missed Wednesday’s practice as he remains in concussion protocol.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (illness) also missed Wednesday’s session.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and fullback Tyler Luepke (concussion) also sat out the on-field work.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) remains a limited participant as he approaches the end of his 21-day practice window.

Cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), defensive end Payton Turner (ribs), running back Javonte Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee/hip) also were limited.