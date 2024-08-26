 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dmayeimprovements_240826.jpg
Maye’s mechanics look ‘encouraging’ vs. WAS
nbc_pft_williamsintv_240825.jpg
Williams: Iron sharpening iron at Jets camp
nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dmayeimprovements_240826.jpg
Maye’s mechanics look ‘encouraging’ vs. WAS
nbc_pft_williamsintv_240825.jpg
Williams: Iron sharpening iron at Jets camp
nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinnen Williams has heard the whistling of Aaron Rodgers’s passes (and almost got hit by one)

  
Published August 26, 2024 09:30 AM

Throughout the new Aaron Rodgers unauthorized biography, there are references to his passes having an audible quality that passes thrown by other quarterbacks lack. It’s a whistling sound that the ball makes as it cuts through the air.

His Jets teammate, Quinnen Williams, said during a recent visit to #PFTPM that he has indeed heard it. And Williams said he almost got hit in the head by one of Rodgers’s rockets during a walk-through.

Williams said plenty more during the interview. He said a bunch of his teammates have improved this year, specifically praising edge rusher Will McDonald for making a jump from last year to this year.

The entire video is embedded. You also can see it here.

And you’ll see plenty of Quinnen, two weeks from tonight when the Jets visit the 49ers to start the 2024 regular season.