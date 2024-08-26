Quinnen Williams has heard the whistling of Aaron Rodgers’s passes (and almost got hit by one)

Throughout the new Aaron Rodgers unauthorized biography, there are references to his passes having an audible quality that passes thrown by other quarterbacks lack. It’s a whistling sound that the ball makes as it cuts through the air.

His Jets teammate, Quinnen Williams, said during a recent visit to #PFTPM that he has indeed heard it. And Williams said he almost got hit in the head by one of Rodgers’s rockets during a walk-through.

Williams said plenty more during the interview. He said a bunch of his teammates have improved this year, specifically praising edge rusher Will McDonald for making a jump from last year to this year.

The entire video is embedded. You also can see it here.

And you’ll see plenty of Quinnen, two weeks from tonight when the Jets visit the 49ers to start the 2024 regular season.