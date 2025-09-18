Quinnen Williams: Last week’s defensive performance won’t happen again

The Jets gave up 224 rushing yards to the Bills — the most they have allowed in a game since 2021 — and 403 total yards. The Bills won easily, 30-10.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said their defensive performance was an aberration.

“We all made a pact as a defense, player to player: That will never happen again,” Williams said Thursday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets were a top-four defense in yards allowed each of the past three seasons. Yet, the Bills opened Sunday’s game with four consecutive scores, taking a 20-0 lead as James Cook ran over them.

Cook finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns.

“We all took constructive criticism from each other, [and] owned up to what we need to do right and get better,” Williams said.

The Jets, who returned eight starters on defense, have allowed 64 points in two games.

“The DNA has to come to life,” Williams said. “The standard has to come to life that coach AG [Aaron Glenn] has been preaching.”

He reiterated that last week’s performance “won’t ever happen again.”