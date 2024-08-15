 Skip navigation
Quinnen Williams out of practice with sore shoulder

  
Published August 15, 2024 09:31 AM

One of the bigger names on the Jets defense will not be participating in Thursday’s joint practice with the Panthers.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will sit out due to a sore shoulder. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he is not concerned about Williams’s availability in the future.

“If this was a game, he’d be up,” Saleh said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com.

Williams did not play in the Jets’ first preseason game and Saleh has not outlined the full plans for who will play this week, but the shoulder issue will likely mean Williams remains out through the weekend. Williams had 62 tackles, 11 tackles or loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.