Quinshon Judkins faces charge of misdemeanor domestic battery

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday. More details are emerging.

Via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, an official with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit said this: “On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail. The suspect has been identified as Quinshon Judkins, DOB 10/29/2003 and has been charged with Misdemeanor Battery (Domestic) FSS 784.03-1a1.”

Judkins was held overnight. He’s reportedly due to have an initial hearing on Sunday.

Beyond whatever happens in the criminal justice system, Judkins eventually will be facing scrutiny from the NFL, under the Personal Conduct Policy. The baseline punishment for a battery is six games. That number can go down or up based on various factors.

Judkins has yet to sign his rookie contract. He’s one of 30 second-round picks who have yet to come to terms, over the issue of guarantees.

Some in league circles are predicting that Judkins will become the first second-round pick to take a deal with less than 100 percent of it guaranteed. Which will then trigger all contracts after his slot — 36th overall — to follow, with agents finding cover to do those deals in the Judkins arrest.