Quinshon Judkins is arrested for battery and domestic violence

Running back Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick in April, has been arrested in Florida.

Via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Judkins is being held for the following charges: “Touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.”

We became aware of the situation via a tweet from Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Judkins, a former star at Ohio State and Mississippi, apparently remains in custody. The arrest happened today.

The 36th overall pick in the draft, Judkins is one of 30 unsigned second-round picks. The issue is guaranteed money in their four-year deals.

Beyond his contract situation, the incident makes Judkins susceptible to potential discipline by the league, under the Personal Conduct Policy. Even though he has yet to sign a contract with the Browns, he falls within the scope of the policy.