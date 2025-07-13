 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Quinshon Judkins is arrested for battery and domestic violence

  
Published July 12, 2025 08:47 PM

Running back Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick in April, has been arrested in Florida.

Via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Judkins is being held for the following charges: “Touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.”

We became aware of the situation via a tweet from Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

Judkins, a former star at Ohio State and Mississippi, apparently remains in custody. The arrest happened today.

The 36th overall pick in the draft, Judkins is one of 30 unsigned second-round picks. The issue is guaranteed money in their four-year deals.

Beyond his contract situation, the incident makes Judkins susceptible to potential discipline by the league, under the Personal Conduct Policy. Even though he has yet to sign a contract with the Browns, he falls within the scope of the policy.