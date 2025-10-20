Quinshon Judkins leads all rookie running backs in yards, touchdowns and first downs

A couple of months ago, it wasn’t even clear whether Browns running back Quinshon Judkins would be able to play as a rookie. Now he looks like the best rookie running back in the NFL.

Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract until September because the Browns waited to sign him until he was cleared from a domestic violence allegation. Judkins did not play in Week One.

But he was the Browns’ starting running back in Week Two and every game since then, and he’s now leading all NFL rookies in rushing yards (467), rushing touchdowns (five) and rushing first downs (29). No rookie runner has been as productive as Judkins.

Judkins increasingly looks like a strong rookie of the year candidate as well. He’s currently fourth in offensive rookie of the year odds behind Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Colts tight end Tyler Warren. In a largely frustrating season for the Browns, Judkins is providing one source of optimism about the future.