 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinshon Judkins leads all rookie running backs in yards, touchdowns and first downs

  
Published October 20, 2025 02:49 PM

A couple of months ago, it wasn’t even clear whether Browns running back Quinshon Judkins would be able to play as a rookie. Now he looks like the best rookie running back in the NFL.

Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract until September because the Browns waited to sign him until he was cleared from a domestic violence allegation. Judkins did not play in Week One.

But he was the Browns’ starting running back in Week Two and every game since then, and he’s now leading all NFL rookies in rushing yards (467), rushing touchdowns (five) and rushing first downs (29). No rookie runner has been as productive as Judkins.

Judkins increasingly looks like a strong rookie of the year candidate as well. He’s currently fourth in offensive rookie of the year odds behind Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Colts tight end Tyler Warren. In a largely frustrating season for the Browns, Judkins is providing one source of optimism about the future.