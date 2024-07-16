 Skip navigation
Quintez Cephus signs with Texans

  
Published July 16, 2024 03:16 PM

The Texans have added another wide receiver to their 90-man roster.

SportsTrust Advisors announced that their client Quintez Cephus has signed with the Texans. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement.

Cephus played three years for the Lions after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020, but they released him last year after he was suspended indefinitely for a gambling policy violation. He signed with the Bills after being reinstated this spring and was released in mid-May.

Injuries limited Cephus to 22 games for Detroit before his suspension and he caught 37 passes for 568 yards and four touchdowns in those appearances.