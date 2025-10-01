Quinyon Mitchell named NFC defensive player of the week

Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been rewarded for his strong performance in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

The NFL named Mitchell NFC defensive player of the week.

According to the league, Mitchell tallied a career-high five passes defensed, allowing two receptions for 6 yards on nine targets in the contest. His passer rating allowed was 39.6, which is the lowest passer rating allowed among any defender targeted at least nine times in a single game.

This is Mitchell’s first career defensive player of the week award. He was a first-round selection in the 2024 draft.