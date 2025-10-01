 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinyon Mitchell named NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 1, 2025 12:15 PM

Philadelphia cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been rewarded for his strong performance in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

The NFL named Mitchell NFC defensive player of the week.

According to the league, Mitchell tallied a career-high five passes defensed, allowing two receptions for 6 yards on nine targets in the contest. His passer rating allowed was 39.6, which is the lowest passer rating allowed among any defender targeted at least nine times in a single game.

This is Mitchell’s first career defensive player of the week award. He was a first-round selection in the 2024 draft.