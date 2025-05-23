Rachaad White heads into contract season ready to prove what he’s got

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has never had 1,000 yards. He came up 10 yards short in 2023.

With the arrival of Bucky Irving in 2024, White played fewer snaps and had less touches last season.

White, 26, now heads into a contract season due to make $3.406 million in base salary this season before becoming a free agent.

“I’m ready to see what the year holds,” White told DJ Siddiqu of RG.org. “I’m coming into the last year of my deal. I’m ready to prove what I got and what I got going on.”

White had 144 carries for 613 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 51 catches for 393 yards and six touchdowns. Irving, meanwhile, became the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015.

White said he and Irving aren’t “one of them egos-and-pride backfields.” The duo nicknamed themselves the “Bad Boys.”

Regardless what his role looks like, White vows to give it his all.

“My biggest thing is to attack every day,” White said. “Show them who I am. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. You have to go out there and prove it every day. I look at that in all walks of life, so I’m just going out with my mindset, just attack every day, show them who I am, and let the chips fall where they may.”