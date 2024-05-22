 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris: Bijan Robinson is progressing well, may be available for minicamp

  
Published May 22, 2024 11:45 AM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been out of the team’s recent offseason practices due to an ankle injury.

But head coach Raheem Morris said on Tuesday that it looks like Robinson will be available for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

“I’m hoping — really, really positive about it as well, too — veteran minicamp, we’ll get a chance to see something, some movements, things of that nature,” Morris said in his Tuesday press conference. “But he’s progressing well. He’s been out there. He’s in great spirits.

“He’s definitely learning the game above the neck. He’s the first person to want to talk about it, so you know that’s coming. But you can’t help but smile when you see Bijan. That’s just who he is, it’s what he is, and I’ve got a lot of confidence that he’ll be ready to go for our veteran minicamp. That’ll get him a nice little break in between there, and when we get to training camp, I’d love to see him rolling.”

Robinson should be a huge factor in Atlanta’s offense in Morris’ first season as head coach. As a rookie last year, Robinson registered 1,463 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns.