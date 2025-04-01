Raheem Morris: If a trade of Kirk Cousins is good for both of us, we’d like to see that happen

The Falcons do not expect Kirk Cousins at their offseason program.

“I’m not going to be foolish to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work right now,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach. “We’re dealing with a business-type mode right now. I don’t think he’ll be there. If he is, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But I’m not going to be fool enough to make myself get worked up and angry about Kirk Cousins missing voluntary workouts.”

The question is: Will the quarterback still be with the team when the season starts?

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal a year ago before drafting Michael Penix in the first round. They turned from Cousins to Penix as their starter after Week 15 and have handed the reins to Penix for 2025.

“We invested in Kirk last year,” Morris said. “We invested in some major way, and right now we feel really strong about him being our backup quarterback and the things he can do for us.”

Cousins has made it clear he wants to compete for a starting job. That means waiving his no-trade clause, something he reportedly will wait until after the draft before doing.

“I do know he would like to try to be a starter at some point,” Morris said. “That’s been clearly communicated with me and whoever else he had an opportunity to talk to. I do know that. The way about that, I’m not sure, but we’ll have to figure those things out and we’ll have to get to that process.”

Cousins turns 37 this summer and hasn’t served as a full-time backup since early in his career in Washington. He doesn’t know how many years he has left, but he doesn’t want to spend them backing up someone else.

That’s what he has told Morris, General Manager Terry Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank.

Morris said he “100 percent” understands.

“There’s definitely a human side when you want to see him go out and be the best version of himself,” Morris said. “This is not a thing where we’re holding you back if the opportunity presents itself. If it’s something that’s good for both of us — it’s good for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins — we certainly would like to see that happen.”