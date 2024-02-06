Raheem Morris: We’ve had brief conversations about QB, have all those avenues to explore

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at a Monday press conference that he embraces the fact that “this job comes with pressure” to win right off the bat and his chances of doing so will be helped a lot if he can find the right quarterback to lead the offense.

Arthur Smith’s backing of Desmond Ridder for that role is a big part of the reason why Morris is now the head coach in Atlanta, but Morris said that he’s only had “brief” conversations with those in the organization about the position at this point. He did not share any thoughts on Ridder, but said he’s “used to a very high level” after coaching on teams with Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford.

Morris called those players “elite processors” and said that the Falcons will explore every option available to them as they try to find one this offseason.

“Sometimes you have to look at the college tape, you can see it a little bit in free agency, you can visualize how you can trade,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “You have all those windows out there. You have all those avenues, but I have a lot of confidence in the people who are going to be able to help me be a part of finding our next quarterback to move forward.”

The coming quarterback evaluations will be crucial to Morris’ second run as a head coach being more fruitful than the first one.