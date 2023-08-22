Raheem Mostert not concerned about Dolphins potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor

The report that the Dolphins might trade for running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t faze Miami’s current starting running back, Raheem Mostert.

Mostert said today that he’s only focused on what he can do to help the team, not any other potential moves the team might make.

“I’m not worried about another man coming in. I’m worried about perfecting my craft,” Mostert said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Mostert said he has good communications with head coach Mike McDaniel and thinks the team will tell him if there are serious trade talks with the Colts for Taylor.

But for now, Mostert is the No. 1 running back on the depth chart, and he’s not concerned about that changing.