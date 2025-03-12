Raiders add former first-round CB Eric Stokes

Cornerback Eric Stokes entered the NFL as a 2021 first-round pick of the Packers. His rookie contract has expired, and he’ll be officially joining a new team on Wednesday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stokes has agreed to terms with the Raiders. It’s a one-year, $4 million deal.

As a rookie, Stokes appeared in 16 games with 14 starts. Injuries limited him to nine games (nine starts) in 2022 and three games (two starts) in 2023.

Last year, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games, with seven starts.

The contract is modest, but it gives Stokes a chance to have a solid year under the tutelage of Raiders coach Pete Carroll and hit the market again in 2026.