MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Raiders agree to terms with LB Darius Harris

  
Published July 31, 2023 10:30 PM

The Raiders are signing linebacker Darius Harris, his agent, Kevin Conner, of Universal Sports Management announced.

The Chiefs did not tender Harris as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent in March.

He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in 2019. After missing his rookie season with an injury, Harris contributed the past three seasons.

Harris played 28 games, including 17 last season, with six starts while in Kansas City. He saw action on 417 defensive snaps and 290 on special teams in three seasons, totaling 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.