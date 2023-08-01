Raiders agree to terms with LB Darius Harris

The Raiders are signing linebacker Darius Harris, his agent, Kevin Conner, of Universal Sports Management announced.

The Chiefs did not tender Harris as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent in March.

He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in 2019. After missing his rookie season with an injury, Harris contributed the past three seasons.

Harris played 28 games, including 17 last season, with six starts while in Kansas City. He saw action on 417 defensive snaps and 290 on special teams in three seasons, totaling 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.