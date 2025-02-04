 Skip navigation
Raiders announce Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2025 03:09 PM

The Raiders and Chip Kelly made it official on Tuesday.

Word came on Sunday that the Raiders would hire Kelly as their offensive coordinator and the team announced the move on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joins Pete Carroll’s staff years after they matched up as head coaches on both the collegiate and professional level.

Kelly was Oregon’s head coach in 2008, which was Carroll’s final season at USC, and he coached the Eagles and 49ers while Carroll was the head coach in Seattle. Kelly won their only college matchup while Carroll won all three of their NFL contests.

Kelly was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2024. He spent six years as UCLA’s head coach before opting to join the Buckeyes.