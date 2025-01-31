Raiders announce Patrick Graham’s return as defensive coordinator

The Raiders made official the return of Patrick Graham on Friday.

The team announced Graham will remain as its defensive coordinator for a fourth season. He has 16 years of experience in the NFL.

In 2024, he oversaw a defensive unit that finished 15th in total yards allowed (333.1), 13th in rushing yards allowed (116.9) and 15th in in passing yards allowed (216.2).

Pete Carroll will be the third full-time coach for whom Graham has worked.

He also worked as a coordinator with the Giants (2020-21) and Dolphins (2019) and was an assistant coach for the Packers and Patriots.