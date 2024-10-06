Raiders bench Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell

The Raiders have benched Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Minshew threw a pick-six to Pat Surtain II with 8:43 remaining until halftime and the Raiders threatening to make it a 10-point lead. Instead, the game was tied 10-10 after the 100-yard return by Surtain.

In the next five drives, the Raiders gained only 38 yards on 20 plays with four punts and another pick thrown by Minshew.

Minshew threw a 50-50 ball to receiver Tre Tucker, and cornerback Riley Moss intercepted it.

When the Raiders got the ball back, O’Connell was under center.

Minshew is 12-of-17 for 137 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.