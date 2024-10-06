 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders bench Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell

  
Published October 6, 2024 06:28 PM

The Raiders have benched Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Minshew threw a pick-six to Pat Surtain II with 8:43 remaining until halftime and the Raiders threatening to make it a 10-point lead. Instead, the game was tied 10-10 after the 100-yard return by Surtain.

In the next five drives, the Raiders gained only 38 yards on 20 plays with four punts and another pick thrown by Minshew.

Minshew threw a 50-50 ball to receiver Tre Tucker, and cornerback Riley Moss intercepted it.

When the Raiders got the ball back, O’Connell was under center.

Minshew is 12-of-17 for 137 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.