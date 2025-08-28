 Skip navigation
Raiders claim S Tristin McCollum off of waivers

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:40 PM

The Raiders made a change to their safety group on Thursday.

The team announced that they have claimed safety Tristin McCollum off of waivers. They waived safety Thomas Harper in a corresponding move.

McCollum was cut by the Eagles on Wednesday. McCollum played in four games as a rookie in 2023, but played in 14 regular season games and all four playoff games for the Eagles last year.

McCollum saw regular time on special teams and made a pair of starts on defense last season. He had 33 tackles and two passes defensed in the regular season and three tackles in the playoffs.