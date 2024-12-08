 Skip navigation
Raiders convert Baker Mayfield’s second turnover into Aidan O’Connell’s TD run

  
Published December 8, 2024 02:11 PM

The Buccaneers were in control . . . until they weren’t.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield committed turnovers on consecutive possessions. His first, an interception By K’Lavon Chaisson, didn’t hurt as Aidan O’Connell dropped the snap on the next play and Lavonte David recovered for the Bucs.

But four plays later, Amari Burney had a strip-sack of Mayfield and Tre’von Moehrig recovered for the Raiders at the Tampa Bay 45.

Six plays later, O’Connell was in the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run.

O’Connell is 4-for-8 for 61 yards, with Michael Mayer catching one for 29 and Jakobi Meyers two for 20.

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and Bucs running back Bucky Irving (back) are questionable to return.