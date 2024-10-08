 Skip navigation
Raiders DT Christian Wilkins underwent surgery to repair foot fracture

  
Published October 8, 2024 06:57 PM

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Wilkins is out indefinitely, and the Raiders will place him on injured reserve.

He played 22 snaps on Sunday, totaling five tackles and a sack before leaving before halftime and not returning.

Wilkins, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, has not missed a game since 2020.

He has totaled 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits this season, his first with the Raiders after signing a four-year, $110 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason.