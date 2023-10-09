Raiders elevate DBs Tyler Hall, Troy Pride for Monday Night Football

The Raiders won’t have cornerback Nate Hobbs for Monday Night Football. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

It appears they also might play without rookie corner Jakorian Bennett, who is questionable with hamstring and shoulder injuries.

They promoted two defensive backs from the practice squad.

The team announced Tyler Hall and Troy Pride are available to play tonight as standard elevations.

Hall made his 2023 debut last week with eight special teams snaps. He has 21 career appearances with three starts and has totaled 26 tackles, four passes defensed and a sack in his time with the Falcons, Rams and Raiders.

Pride, a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2020, hasn’t played a regular-season game since his rookie season. He played 14 games with eight starts that season.