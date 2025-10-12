Raiders end losing streak with 20-10 win over Titans

The Raiders are celebrating a win for the first time since the first week of the regular season.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer on their first possession of the game and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty ran for a score on the first possession of the third quarter to help the Raiders get out to a 17-0 lead. The Titans showed a little life at that point, but the Raiders had things comfortably in hand and sealed the 20-10 win with a strip sack of Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward with 46 seconds left to play.

Defensive lineman Thomas Booker made that play and recovered the ball. It was Ward’s third turnover of the day and the second of the six sacks he took that resulted in a lost fumble. Defensive end Maxx Crosby had two of the sacks, linebacker Devin White had the other forced fumble and White also picked Ward off late in the first half.

Smith threw a bad interception of his own, but was otherwise 17-of-22 for 174 yards on the afternoon. Jeanty carried 23 times for 75 yards while Tre Tucker led the team’s receivers with five catches for 70 yards. The end result of 226 offensive yards isn’t going to blow anyone away, but it was enough to carry the day thanks to the work that the defense turned in.

The Titans came into Sunday’s game off a win that was gifted to them by a string of Cardinals errors. They didn’t get the same hospitality from the Raiders and couldn’t create any luck of their own. Ward is up to 25 sacks on the season, which leaves him on pace for 71 on the season, and the offense’s overall lack of firepower is measured by the fact that they’ve now scored six touchdowns on the season. One of those came on a Tyler Lockett fumble recovery after an interception, so even that meager level of success is a bit misleading.

Week 7 will bring the Titans a visit from the Patriots, which means their former head coach Mike Vrabel will be in town for the first time since the Titans cut him loose after the 2023 season. They are 4-19 since that point and Vrabel will be bringing a 4-2 team to town, so it would be as good a time as any for the Titans to show they are capable of more than they’ve done to this point.

The Raiders will be in Kansas City to face the Chiefs and they’ll likely need to be sharper than they were on Sunday to avoid a return to the loss column.