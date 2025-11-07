 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders fire special teams coordinator Tom McMahon

  
Published November 7, 2025 03:58 PM

After another ugly performance on special teams, the Raiders are making a significant change to the unit.

According to a report from NFL Media, Las Vegas has fired coordinator Tom McMahon.

McMahon, 56, has been with the Raiders since 2022, when former head coach Josh McDaniels brought him on in the position. He was retained by former head coach Antonio Pierce and finally by current head coach Pete Carroll this year.

But both kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole are struggling this season. Carlson has made 12-of-16 field goals and 11-of-12 extra points. He missed a 48-yard attempt right that would have tied last night’s game with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Cole also had his second punt of the season blocked last night. His punting average has gone down from 50.8 yards to 47.6 yards per attempt from last year to this year. His net average is down from 42.5 yards in 2024 to 37.5 in 2025.

The Raiders have Kade Rannings and Derius Swinton on their staff as assistant special teams coaches.