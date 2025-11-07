Raiders fire special teams coordinator Tom McMahon

After another ugly performance on special teams, the Raiders are making a significant change to the unit.

According to a report from NFL Media, Las Vegas has fired coordinator Tom McMahon.

McMahon, 56, has been with the Raiders since 2022, when former head coach Josh McDaniels brought him on in the position. He was retained by former head coach Antonio Pierce and finally by current head coach Pete Carroll this year.

But both kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole are struggling this season. Carlson has made 12-of-16 field goals and 11-of-12 extra points. He missed a 48-yard attempt right that would have tied last night’s game with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Cole also had his second punt of the season blocked last night. His punting average has gone down from 50.8 yards to 47.6 yards per attempt from last year to this year. His net average is down from 42.5 yards in 2024 to 37.5 in 2025.

The Raiders have Kade Rannings and Derius Swinton on their staff as assistant special teams coaches.