nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil

Raiders, Geno Smith have yet to reach a new deal

  
Published March 11, 2025 06:34 AM

On Wednesday, quarterback Geno Smith will officially become a member of the Raiders. And Smith will arrive in Nevada without a new contract, we’re told.

The effort to get a new contract is what prompted the Seahawks to trade Smith. Due to make $31 million in the final year of his three-year deal with Seattle, Smith wanted $40 million or more per year.

Usually, it makes sense for a team that trades for a player who wants a new contract to make the trade contingent on the successful negotiation of a new agreement. It’s not as critical here, since the Raiders gave up only a third-round pick to get Smith.

Still, it’s something the Raiders will need to address. Will they do it soon? Will they do it in August or early September? Will they wait to see whether Smith continues to perform for the Raiders the way he performed for the Seahawks?

There’s also a chance Smith is a short-term insurance policy at the position. The Falcons did it last year, giving Kirk Cousins $90 million fully guaranteed — and another $10 million vesting soon — before picking Michael Penix, Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Given that G.M. John Spytek and minority owner/majority influence Tom Brady reportedly didn’t love the available veterans and that coach Pete Carroll didn’t want a rookie, the compromise could be Smith for now, with a deeper dive over the next six weeks at the incoming class.

Regardless, the lack of a new contract for Smith gives the Raiders both certainty and flexibility. Unless he boycotts the offseason program, the Raiders can take a wait-and-see approach on a one-year, $31 million commitment.