Raiders had no interest in Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 8, 2025 08:22 AM

When tracking down the details of the Raiders’ latest contract with Maxx Crosby on Thursday, I had a question for our source before ending the phone call.

Only a day or two before signing the new contract, Crosby said he’d like Rodgers to join the Raiders. So why aren’t the Raiders and Rodgers talking?

The source made it clear that the Raiders simply weren’t interested in Rodgers. The source then said, “I think Pete [Carroll] wants Geno Smith.”

Now that Carroll has Smith, Rodgers definitely won’t go to the Raiders. The Giants remain the most likely destination, mainly because there’s no other obvious choice.

The Steelers made the most sense. They’ve shown no interest, either. Unless the Seahawks are secretly planning to go after Rodgers (unlikely), who is there? The Browns, Colts, and Titans are the only other possibilities — and if any of those teams want Rodgers, they’re keeping their cards extremely close to the vest.

In the end, it might be the Giants or nothing for Rodgers. Or maybe he waits until after the draft. Or maybe he stays in shape and waits for a starter on a contending team (or, if he has decided he wants to play without regard to the quality of roster, any team) to suffer a season-ending injury.

Back to the Raiders, it would be fascinating to know why Tom Brady’s team didn’t want Rodgers. Over the years, some have said Rodgers would have won even more Super Bowls than Brady in New England. However, Rodgers’s overall personality and approach doesn’t seem to mesh with pro football the way Brady learned it.

And while there’s good reason to believe the 41-year-old Rodgers still has gas in the tank, his skills might no longer be at a level that justifies dealing with the rest of the Aaron Rodgers Experience.