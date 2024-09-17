 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won't be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Raiders have 2 rushing first downs in 2 games, which Antonio Pierce calls “piss poor”

  
Published September 17, 2024 12:58 PM

The Raiders’ running game is not good. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is not happy about that.

Through two games the Raiders are averaging 2.5 yards per carry, and they stunningly have just two rushing first downs.

“That’s poor. That’s piss-poor,” Pierce said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And it’s not good enough. And our players are going to hear about it.”

Starting running back Zamir White has managed just 68 yards on 22 carries, and Alexander Mttison has 20 yards on nine carries. But Pierce indicated that his offensive line is a bigger problem than his running backs.

“The big boys up front got to block. Bottom line,” he said. “They know it. We’re gonna talk about that.”

Pierce said he has been preaching physical football and he’s not seeing enough of it when the Raiders are running the ball.

“There has to be an intent and a play style that we talked about that we practice and that we’ve been preaching from Day 1,” Pierce said. “It’s not showing up on game day.”

Up next for the Raiders is a game against the Panthers, who have already given up 399 rushing yards and 23 rushing first downs in two games. Something’s got to give.