Raiders have 2 rushing first downs in 2 games, which Antonio Pierce calls “piss poor”

The Raiders’ running game is not good. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is not happy about that.

Through two games the Raiders are averaging 2.5 yards per carry, and they stunningly have just two rushing first downs.

“That’s poor. That’s piss-poor,” Pierce said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And it’s not good enough. And our players are going to hear about it.”

Starting running back Zamir White has managed just 68 yards on 22 carries, and Alexander Mttison has 20 yards on nine carries. But Pierce indicated that his offensive line is a bigger problem than his running backs.

“The big boys up front got to block. Bottom line,” he said. “They know it. We’re gonna talk about that.”

Pierce said he has been preaching physical football and he’s not seeing enough of it when the Raiders are running the ball.

“There has to be an intent and a play style that we talked about that we practice and that we’ve been preaching from Day 1,” Pierce said. “It’s not showing up on game day.”

Up next for the Raiders is a game against the Panthers, who have already given up 399 rushing yards and 23 rushing first downs in two games. Something’s got to give.