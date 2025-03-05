Raiders inform Gardner Minshew he will be released

The Raiders will not have Gardner Minshew back in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas has informed Minshew that he will be released when the new league year begins next week.

Minshew, 28, signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last offseason. He appeared in 10 games for Las Vegas in 2024, with the club going 2-7 in his nine starts. Minshew completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While another team could swoop in and trade for Minshew before his release becomes official, the quarterback has $3.16 million in salary guarantees for 2025. The Raiders will save $6.34 million against the cap by releasing Minshew.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Minshew has started at least two games every season since he’s been in the league. In 59 appearances with 46 starts, Minshew has completed 63.3 percent of his throws for 11,950 yards with 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. Teams have gone 17-29 in his starts.

The Raiders are expected to be active at the quarterback position in the coming weeks, with minority owner Tom Brady taking an active role. Las Vegas was in on Matthew Stafford before the veteran QB elected to stay with the Rams.