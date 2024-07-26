 Skip navigation
Raiders mock Patrick Mahomes with Kermit the Frog puppet

  
Published July 25, 2024 09:02 PM

It’s safe to say the Raiders are ticking off the Chiefs.

At the Raiders’ training camp practice Thursday, a fan brought a Kermit the Frog puppet that was wearing a Patrick Mahomes’ jersey and a wig to mock the quarterback’s hair. A video surfaced on social media of Raiders safety Trey Taylor putting on the puppet and saying, “I’m a bitch” to laughter in the background.

Someone in the background says, “I’m here! I’m here!,” referring to Mahomes’ trash talk directed toward Maxx Crosby during the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in 2022.

Mahomes’ voice jokingly has been compared to the Muppets character.

Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes’ personal trainer in Texas, tweeted, “We will remember” in a reply to the video.

Mahomes is 10-2 against the Raiders, but Las Vegas won at Kansas City last season. The Chiefs, though, won Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, their second consecutive championship.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce appeared on Crosby’s podcast later in February and referenced the “Patrick Mahomes rules.”

“We gotta knock the head off the snake. Fifteen,” Pierce said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs assuredly won’t forget anything that’s happened this offseason when they meet for the first time this season on Oct. 27.