Raiders pull even on Davante Adams TD in fourth quarter

The Ravens went up by 10 points on a Derrick Henry touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t get out of reach of the Raiders.

After a field goal cut the lead to seven points, the Raiders forced a punt and then used Gardner Minshew’s arm to get downfield quickly. Minshew hit Davante Adams and Brock Bowers for big gains, but it looked like a sack by Kyle Van Noy might lead to the end of the scoring opportunity for Vegas.

Minshew looked to Adams in the end zone on third down and the ball fell incomplete, but cornerback Brandon Stephens was called for pass interference.

Minshew and Adams hooked up for a score on the next play and the game is now tied 23-23 with under four minutes left to play.