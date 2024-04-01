Raiders re-sign OG Jordan Meredith

The Raiders re-signed offensive guard Jordan Meredith, the team announced Monday.

Meredith, 26, played all 17 games last season with one start. He saw action on 92 offensive snaps and 65 on special teams.

He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, but the team cut him out of the preseason.

Meredith signed with the Raiders in February 2022, and although he was waived out of the preseason, he re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

He played one game in 2022, seeing action on 41 offensive snaps and four on special teams.